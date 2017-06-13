Home » Editorial » The World As I See It: ‘Stop Spending’ By Vernon Zelch

For those of you who follow my articles, you pretty well know how my Sundays go. I go to early Mass, rush home to catch the last half of Fox News Sunday and then flip over to ABC so I can check out what the enemy is up to. Well, this week was no different.

Both morning shows were going over the Trump budget.

Fox was highlighting the increase in border security and the increase in military spending, while ABC was hammering away at the decrease in spending for social programs.

One panelist on ABC went so far as to predict that under the Trump budget children will die… that made me laugh!

So, this whole budget thing got me to thinking. Just how much waste and throw away spending is there in not just the federal budget, but state budgets also?

So, I did a little research and I came up with just a few pork barrel projects that are in the federal budget.

• Your government spent almost a million dollars to build soccer fields for the terrorist detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

• The Obama administration spent between 16-20 million helping students in Indonesia get master’s degrees.

• Your government paid U.S. farmers 2 billion dollars not to farm.

• The U.S. government spent $200,000 on a tattoo removal program in Mission Hills, CA.

• The federal government has spent 30 million dollars to help farmers in Pakistan grow mango instead of poppies.

• The U.S. Government once spent 2.6 million dollars to help Chinese prostitutes drink responsibly.

• While we’re on China’s case, we also spent 17.8 million dollars on social and environmental programs. I couldn’t find out what those programs were, but it’s China, it doesn’t matter!

• The National Institute of Health spent $800,000 of Obama’s stimulus funds to study the impact of a “genital washing program” on men in South Africa.

• Let’s stay with National Institute of Health for a while. After all, they also spent $440,000 to study the behavior of male prostitutes in Vietnam and another $400,000 to find out why gay men in Argentina engage in risky behavior when they’re drunk.

That’s almost a million dollars being spent in another country for what?

• Last year alone, the federal government spent 25 billion dollars maintaining federal buildings that were either unused or are totally vacant.

We have accumulated the largest debt in the history of the world and we are adding to it at the rate of about 150 million dollars an hour.

So, the next time a politician tells you that there just isn’t a lot of stuff that can be cut out of the federal budget, tell him he’s lying.

For more good conservative reading and your comments go to (www.vernonzelch.com)