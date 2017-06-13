Home » Bourbon » Survivors, Family Members Turn Out For Relay For Life

Annual event

raised $34,000 as

of opening ceremony

By Ryan Storz

Grant Lorraine recounted the specific day he found out his mother, Lisa, had been diagnosed with leukemia.

It was April 26, 2011 and Lorraine was still a sophomore in high school. He recounted the experience Friday at the annual Crawford County Relay for Life opening ceremony, held at the Recklein Auditorium.

Three days after her diagnosis, Lisa began chemotherapy.

Lorraine said he spent time home alone during Lisa’s treatment, which extended into his junior year.

The most terrifying occurrence happened when he arrived at the hospital, only to find that Lisa had gone unconscious. The medicine she was taking had caused her to lose consciousness and she struck her head on the toilet.

Despite the struggle, Lisa is alive and well and was honored as a Hero of Hope.

“The one thing that kept her going was her faith in God,” Lorraine said. Lisa fought through chemotherapy, a stem cell transplant and was back at work four months later.

The Crawford County Relay for Life doesn’t bring out the same large number of attendees as it has in years past, which was acknowledged by Becky Doyle, one of the event coordinators. “Our relay has gone down in numbers, but we are still mighty,” she told the crowd. More than $34,000 had been raised going into Friday.

The Relay for Life is the American Cancer Society’s chief fundraiser and a night to celebrate hope and recognize those who lost the battle. While many — like Lisa Lorraine — have fought valiantly against the disease, attendees were reminded of how unforgiving cancer can be.

Angel, a 9-year-old girl battling leukemia, was scheduled to be honored as a Hero of Hope, but sadly had to be rushed to the emergency room that afternoon.

Kelly Griffin was another Hero of Hope. Griffin has been fighting cancer for three years. “Her faith and trust in God has deepened,” said Becky Turner, one of event coordinators.