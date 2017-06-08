Home » Latest News » Sullivan Teen Accused Of Kicking Victim Unconscious

Assault charges have been filed against a Sullivan teen accused of kicking a victim in the head, knocking him unconscious at Bourbon High School.

The incident happened at the BHS graduation ceremony May 26.

The suspect is charged with first-degree assault and is being held on a $35,000 bond. The victim was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with a fractured left lateral maxillary wall, otherwise known as a nasal fracture.

Read more on this story in the June 14 issue of the Sullivan Independent News.