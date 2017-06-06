Sullivan Senior Center Menus June 7-13

Wed. – Baked fish/rice pilaf, peas, California blend, fruit fluff, bread.
Thurs. – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, cake, bread.
Fri. – Roast turkey, sliced carrots, lima beans, rotini pasta, fruit jello, breadstick.
Mon. – Gold n spice chicken, herb roasted potatoes, California blend, sliced peaches, vanilla wafers, bread.
Tues. – Tuna salad, pickled beets, coleslaw, applesauce, bread.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.