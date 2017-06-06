Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Menus June 7-13

Sullivan Senior Center Menus June 7-13

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2017 // Comments off

Wed. – Baked fish/rice pilaf, peas, California blend, fruit fluff, bread.

Thurs. – Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, cake, bread.

Fri. – Roast turkey, sliced carrots, lima beans, rotini pasta, fruit jello, breadstick.

Mon. – Gold n spice chicken, herb roasted potatoes, California blend, sliced peaches, vanilla wafers, bread.

Tues. –  Tuna salad, pickled beets, coleslaw, applesauce, bread.

Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.

Tags:
© 2017 The Sullivan Independent News · RSS · Powered by WordPress