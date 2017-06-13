Sullivan Senior
Center Menus
June 14-20
Wed. – Shredded BBQ pork, German potato salad, peas, diced pears, whole grain cookie, sandwich bun.
Thurs. – Father’s Day Recognition. Herb-roasted chicken, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes/gravy, fresh fruit, whole grain bar, whole grain biscuit.
Fri. – Birthday & Anniversary. Stuffed peppers, Capri vegetables, cream-style corn, rice, pudding, dinner roll.
Mon. – BBQ pork riblet, sweet potato wedges, green beans, Mandarin oranges, whole grain bar, sandwich bun.
Tues. – Meatloaf, cauliflower/cheese sauce, mixed vegetables, strawberry shortcake, bread.
Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. The suggested donation for all senior meals is $4. All donations are appreciated.