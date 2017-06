Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Activities June 7-13

Wed. – Listen to golden oldies with Ron Laird 10 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Anonymous 12:15 p.m.

Thurs. -Washers tournament, sign-up, teams drawn from hat 9:30 a.m. Shuffleboard 10 a.m. Fun & Fitness with Meramec Nursing Center 10:30 a.m.

Fri. – Bingo by Life Care Center 10:30 a.m.

Mon. – BP/BS checks by St. Clair Nursing/Americare 10 a.m. Canasta by Schafferkoetter Senior Services 10 a.m. Bunco 10:30 a.m. Quilting 12 p.m.

Tues. – Fun & Fitness with Kathryn 10:30 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Anonymous 12:15 p.m.