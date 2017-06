Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Activities June 14-20

Sullivan Senior

Center Activities

June 14-20

Wed. – Ole time country & bluegrass music with Eddie, Spike & Nancy – 10 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Support Committee -12:15 p.m. Support Committee meeting -1:15 p.m.

Thurs.-Father’s Day Recognition. Shuffleboard-10 a.m. Fun & Fitness with Meramec Nursing Center 10:30 a.m.

Fri. – Birthday & anniversary Party by First Community National Bank, Watson’s Florist, Victorian Place and Walmart. Good ole accoustical music by Boice Laird & Friends.-10 a.m.

Mon. – Canasta by Schafferkoetter Senior Services-10 a.m. Bunco-10:30 a.m. Quilting-12 p.m.

Tues. – Fun & Fitness with Kathryn-10:30 a.m. BP checks by Mederi Caretenders-11 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Support Committee-12:15 p.m.