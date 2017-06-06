Home » Obituaries » Sally Allyne Hoyer

Sally Allyne Hoyer, of St. James, MO, passed away Thursday, June 1, 2017 peacefully at home surrounded by her family. Sally was born on January 4, 1938 in St. Louis, Missouri to the late George Dewey Pitts SR. and Pearl May (Fierce) Pitts.

In late 1953, Sally was working as a waitress in the old Main Street Cafe in Cuba when in walked Gordon Lawrence Hoyer, coming in to play pinball, and, well maybe checking out the beautiful Sally Pitts. As fate would have it, this meeting would be the spark that turned into the love of her life. Gordon and Sally were wed just days after her sixteenth birthday on January 18, 1954. What an adventure that awaited them both, their love for each other, United States but to another continent as well. Gordon worked mining iron ore, and when the mine closed in Missouri, he whisked his wife and two young daughters to Argentina where iron ore mining was new. The Argentinans needed help getting started, so Gordon taught them what they needed to learn and in a year the family was off for new adventures. Gordan and Sally went into the motel management business and traveled from Colorado, Tennessee, Georgia, and Florida, before coming home to Missouri where Sally opened her own beauty shop and together they opened the Dog and Suds in Cuba, MO. Sadly, Gordon passed away in 1991. Sally adored her family and it was always important for her to have Sunday dinners and family reunions every year. She was also the official pie-maker of the family and would make at least 15 pies on Thanksgiving; She loved flowers and her yard showed it, she had a green thumb and had flowers growing at all time inside, outside, it didn’t matter, flowers made her happy.

Sally started a whole new adventure on her own working at the Rolla Wal-Mart, where she did just about every job in the store and was later moved to the door greeter position; it was truly “THE” perfect job for her; Sally loved everyone, and everyone loved Sally; she would spend every second of everyday trying to help someone. She was passionate about helping others especially babies and small children. Her passion was raising money for The Children’s Miracle Network, and St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, and she gave to both very diligently. She had a strong faith in God, and was a member of the St. James First Baptist Church. She also believed, and taught her girls that whatever you give comes back to you ten-fold. She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend to all, and will be greatly missed by all that knew and loved her.

Sally is survived by her children, Cynthia Ann Mouser, of St. James, MO, and Tamara Hendrix and husband Paul, of St. James, MO; brothers, James E. Pitts and wife Barbara, of Peoria, AZ, and David L. Pitts Jr. and wife Vickie, of St. James, MO; sisters, Fay Hussey and husband Jess of Doolittle, MO, and Delores Wilkinson and husband Richard, of Rolla, MO; grandchildren, Dana Swyers (Wes), Bryn Lederman (Nikkie), Tiffany Schmitt (Mike), Trista Rogers, David Rogers, Monica Hendrix, and Paula Hendrix; a host of nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.

In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Lawrence Hoyer; brothers, George D. Pitts Sr., Harold L. Pitts, Billy J. Pitts, and Mack E. Pitts; sisters, Lillie G. Beaudin, Ima J. Pitts, and Linda Pitts; grandson, Travis Mercer; special companion Robert Heim.

Funeral services for Sally Allyne Hoyer were held on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the St. James Chapel of the James & Gahr Mortuary with pastor Jerry Baumann officiating. Internment will be in the Kinder Cemetery in Cuba, MO with David Pitts Jr., Tom Rice, Rick Birkner, Wesley Swyers, Mark Hendrix, and Ryan Ragan serving as pallbearers. Stephen Brubaker sang, “I’ll Fly Away.” Memorials are suggested to The Children’s Miracle Network, cards are available at all James & Gahr locations. Visitation for family and friends was held on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at the Chapel from 5-7 p.m.