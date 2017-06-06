Home » Sports » Post 18 Freshmen Cruise To Another Win

By Ryan Storz

The Post 18 freshmen surged to another win Tuesday, beating St. Peters Post 313 12-2 in just five innings.

Garrett Juergens picked up another victory for Sullivan Sullivan (4-0) as they headed into June unbeaten in the Ninth District.

Juergens went four innings and struck out seven against three walks and three hit batsmen. He allowed just one hit and the two runs scored weren’t charged to his line.

Joshua Wiese pitched the final inning. He struck out two batters while getting around a walk and an infield single. Sullivan’s bats took advantage of seven errors by St. Peters. The Post 18 defense was strong out the gate. After Juergens issued a leadoff walk to Jared Kuchta, he struck out the next two batters. Kuchta tried to steal second with Colten Green batting, but Trevor Abernathy’s strong throw to second got the out by a foot.

Sullivan wasted no time stacking runs against St. Peters starter David Chilese. Juergens and Wiese led off with singles. Joshua Earney walked to load the bases. Abernathy reached on an error at shortstop, scoring Juergens and giving Post 18 a 1-0 lead. Blayten Nolie singled to short, which scored Wiese and kept the bases loaded.

Colton Ward walked to score Earney. Braden Carey doubled on a line drive to center. Two runs scored to put Sullivan up 5-0. Andrew Bell walked, which again loaded the bases. Chilese got his first out when he fanned Cooper Sellers, but he walked Juergens to score another run.

St. Peters removed Chilese for Colby Detchemendy. Detchemendy got Wiese to ground into a fielder’s choice, which scored Carey for a 7-0 Sullivan lead. The inning came to an end when Earney smashed a fly ball that could have cleared the bases, but was caught in the gap by Kuchta.

Sullivan added another run in the second when Abernathy drew a leadoff walk. Noah Bryan was sent in as a courtesy runner. He was out on a fielder’s choice, putting Nolie on first. Nolie advanced to second and third on consecutive errors by Detchemendy. He came around to score on a wild pitch with Carey batting.

Post 313 had an opportunity to cut into the lead in the third, but Sullivan pulled off another great defensive play. After Juergens plunked Mitchell Holloway, he advanced to third on an error at shortstop. Carey held Holloway at the bag. Holloway ignored it and tried to rattle Juergens by running down the line.

Juergens spotted it and threw over to Carey. Carey fired a perfect strike to the plate as Abernathy easily tagged Holloway out. Kuchta, who had reached on the error that sent Holloway to third, moved up to second, but he was stranded as Juergens fanned Brandon Martens.

Sullivan tacked on four more runs in the third. Bell reached on an error at third and came around to score when Sellers singled to center. Juergens grounded out to move Sellers to third. Wiese drew a walk and Earney grounded out to bring home Sellers for a 10-0 lead. Abernathy walked and Nolie smashed a double into the gap. Wiese and Bryan — running again for Abernathy — scored. Nolie was caught straying too far off second and was tagged in a rundown, but Sullivan led 12-0. St. Peters scored two in the fourth, but Wiese pitched a scoreless fifth inning to preserve the 10-run lead and give Sulivan the win via mercy rule.