Home » Obituaries » Patsy A. Young

Patsy Young, age 74, formerly of Fletcher and Steelville, MO, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Life Care Center in Sullivan, MO.

Patsy Ann was born June 26, 1942 in Hazen, AR, the daughter of Cay and Vertie (King) Minton. She grew up and attended school in Hazen, graduating from Hazen High School in 1961. Patsy was united in marriage to Joel Young on December 26, 1964. She was a devoted Christian and a loving, loyal wife and mother. Patsy was active in her church and taught Sunday school for over 20 years. She loved being with family and friends and enjoyed funny stories, going out to eat, and a good laugh.

Patsy is survived by her two sons, Charles (Jenny) Young of Gentry, AR and Keith (Sara) Young of Sullivan, MO; two grandchildren, Joel (Leah) Young of Gentry, AR and Elijah Young of Sullivan; a sister, Vickie Foster of Hazen, AR; a great-grandchild on the way later this fall; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Joel and her parents.

Visitation was from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan and 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Westbrook Funeral Home in Hazen, Arkansas.

Funeral services were conducted 10 a.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Center Point Missionary Baptist Church in Hazen with interment in the Center Point Cemetery.

Arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan and Westbrook Funeral Home in Hazen.