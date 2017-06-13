Home » Sullivan » More Improvements Planned For City Parks

By Bailey Vassalli

Last year, the City of Sullivan spent around $250,000 making improvements to the parks – specifically the “Sunny” Jim Bottomley Park area. This year, the city plans to continue their improvements to city parks and outdoor areas.

Among some of the improvements made last year are the resurfacing of both the basketball and tennis courts, resurfacing of the parking lot near the grandstand, resealing of the city pool and the addition of a new parking lot. This year, many of the improvements are focused around creating new trails or adding onto existing trails.

“Over the last several years, I have been very pleased with the council’s dedication to improving Sullivan’s park system,” said City Administrator J.T. Hardy. “They are working to make Sullivan a better place to live, work and play.”

This year’s plans include a new park located on the north side of town in Tessa Estates. It will be the first park that Sullivan has north of I-44. The park would feature playground equipment for both age groups two-five and five-12, as well as a walking trail to the nearby lake. Hardy has plans for the proposed trail to eventually go from the park to Highway AF near Fire Station Five.

The City Lake will also see improvements in the form of an area for disk golf and an extension to the trail surrounding the City Lake that would go past the ball fields. According to Hardy, the trail is part of a larger plan which would connect the existing trail to trails in town.

Developmental Services of Franklin County have also brought an improvement to Sullivan parks, through the addition of the Liberty Swing. The Liberty Swing is a swing designed for individuals with disabilities, and it was funded by donations. The swing ended up costing around $15,000 and was brought to Sullivan from Australia.

The Sullivan Parks Department donated the land, Missouri Vinyl Products donated the fencing and United Way also was a contributor towards the project. Atro Engineered Systems was also a big part of the swing, according to Early Intervention Director Anne Lieber.

“I cannot even begin to describe the importance of it,” Lieber said. “It was a great improvement to the parks.”

The opening date of the Liberty Swing is in the works, but Lieber said there are hopes of them doing the Grand Opening around the same time that the Meramec Community Fair is despite the fact that they will not quite have their sign yet.

Hardy said that Sept. 30 is the goal for completing this year’s projects.