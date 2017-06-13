Home » Obituaries » James Kelley Ferguson

James Kelley Ferguson

James Kelley Ferguson, age 76 of Sullivan, MO, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with lunch served, on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lone Chief Cabin Riverside Park, Independence, KS.

