James Kelley Ferguson, age 76 of Sullivan, MO, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with lunch served, on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lone Chief Cabin Riverside Park, Independence, KS.
Home » Obituaries » James Kelley Ferguson
James Kelley Ferguson, age 76 of Sullivan, MO, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2017.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. with lunch served, on Saturday, June 17, 2017 at Lone Chief Cabin Riverside Park, Independence, KS.