Help Wanted: Welder

Shure Manufacturing Corporation, a Washington, MO based manufacturer of custom industrial sheet metal products is now accepting applications for a full-time position in our factory for an experienced MIG/TIG welder and metal finishing.

Benefit package includes paid vacations and holidays, medical, life, dental insurance and a 401K plan.

If you are interested and feel you are qualified, please stop in and fill out an application, send a resume to the address below, or via email to nanderson@shureusa.com.

Human Resource Department

Shure Manufacturing Corporation

1901 West Main Street

Washington, MO 63090

No phone calls, please. Visit our website at: www.shureusa.com

