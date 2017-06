Home » Classifieds, Help Wanted » Help Wanted: Retail Liquor

Store: Must have previous liquor sales or bartending experience. Flexible schedules. Must be available nights and weekends, including Sunday. Competitive pay. Part-time up to 35 hours a week. Resumes preferred. Pit Stop Liquor, 250 South Service Road West, Sullivan. Ask for Chris or Kyle.

____________________ctfw-7