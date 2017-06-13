Home » Obituaries » Georgia Grace Ohlendorf

Georgia Grace Ohlendorf was born in Booneville, MO on November 24, 1934 to George Herman and Mary Lucille (Wilson) Ohlendorf. She was baptized into the Lutheran faith as an infant and was a life-long Lutheran. Georgia attended Immanuel Lutheran and South Point Grade Schools and Washington High School. She graduated from Soldan-Blewett High School in St. Louis in 1952. Georgia studied at Washington University and St. Louis University, graduated from Hickey Secretarial School, and Harris Stowe Teacher’s College. Georgia performed in community theatre, was a classically trained vocalist, and sang light Italian opera on KFUO radio. She became a first-grade teacher and was honored that she was able to work in one of the first integrated classrooms.

Georgia married George R. Gaertner in 1959, moved to Sullivan, MO in 1964, then married C. Patrick Paul in 1965. She quickly became the full-time mother of five children and left her teaching career at Lonedell Elementary. She was a playful mother when her children were young, quick to set-aside housekeeping to show a child how to waltz in the kitchen, mix oils on a canvas, or search for wild berries in the woods. Georgia loved her acre vegetable garden, canning, and experimenting with new recipes. She taught all her children to garden, paint, cook, and to appreciate classical music, art, and books. It was important to her that her children and grandchildren were exposed to the great cultures of the world, even if only through books. Georgia later attended East Central College, completed a real estate program, and owned an antique business, “Mrs. Paul’s House of Antiquity”.

Although the first half of Georgia’s life was full, the second half was shadowed by mental health issues that few people, including the family who loved her, fully understood. We mention this because people report a loved-one’s cancer or organ problems such as the heart or liver, but rarely problems of the brain (just another organ that needs care). We want to help de-stigmatize mental health by making it known as a physical ailment too. Georgia also suffered from chronic breathing issues after a severe case of pneumonia in 2003. She continued to live on her own, still experimenting with great recipes, until complications with her breathing led to her death on June 1, 2017

Georgia was proceeded in death by her parents and siblings Tom Ohlendorf and Vera Lou Yoest. She is survived by her sister Mary Anna Oberhaus of Washington; her children Paula Gaertner, Eric Gaertner, Patrick Paul, Anna Paul Cook, and Amy Paul Calva; her grandchildren, Allison, Amanda, Ashley, Michael, Sophia, Chase, Nadia, Kendall, Jaylen, Gianni, Giorgio, and four great-grandchildren.

A family memorial service will be announced at a later date in July. Condolences may be shared online with Georgia’s family at www.eatonfuneralhome.com. Arrangements were under the care of Eaton Funeral Home of Sullivan.