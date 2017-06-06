Home » Obituaries » Chasity Cinnamon Messenger

Chasity “Chas” Messenger, age 38 of Sullivan, MO, passed away Thursday, May 25, 2017.

Chasity Cinnamon Messenger was born on December 6, 1978 to James O. Messenger and Evelyn Dawson. She grew up in Arnold and attended and graduated from Fox High School class of 1997. She was currently taking classes and was a junior at the University of Phoenix. “Chas” as she was known, loved her family very much especially her many nieces and nephews. She was a giving person who always wanted to help people. Chas enjoyed listening to music and was a big supporter of new local bands in the area. She was involved for many years in Boy Scouts of America. To say Chas was a devoted fan of St. Louis Blues Hockey would be an understatement. She was good friends with many of the players and was very proud of her signed Blues Hockey Jersey. Chas loved her family, her church, Monkey the cat as well as playing darts. She will be missed by her family and many friends.

Chas is survived by her father, James Messenger, Jr. of Cabool, MO and his wife, Deborah Horner of Belleville, IL; her mother, Evelyn Dawson of Sullivan; three brothers: Mark Messenger of Cabool, Brandon Messenger and fiancé, Jessica Pace of Perryville, MO, and Timothy Bequette of Sullivan; three sisters: Kayla (Don) Still of St. Clair, MO, Joanna (Mark Sr.) Pearson of Fenton, MO, and Klynn Graf (Heather Kloeppel) Belleville, IL; her grandparents, James Sr. and Betty Messenger; her special nieces and nephews: Jayce Clark, Isabelle, Brooke and Peyton Messenger, Landen Clark, Corbin and Connor Swoboda-Messenger, Christopher Messenger, Chaz Park, Mark Pearson, Jr., Leighanna, Daniel and Dallas Pearson and Caleb Graf; numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins; and a host of adopted brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Charles and Olive Dawson and Annabelle Ballard; and recently an aunt, Misty Messenger.

Funeral services were conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, June 1, 2017 at The Church of Christ of Latter Day Saints in Sullivan with Pastor John Hamblin officiating. Interment will follow in Crow Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan.

