Carolyn Roberts

Carolyn S. Roberts, age 76 of Sullivan, MO, passed away Wednesday, May 31, 2017.

Carolyn Sue Jones was born on November 13, 1940 to the Ernest Lee and Gladys A. (Ogle) Jones in Sullivan, Missouri. She grew up and attended school in Sullivan and on June 2, 1956 was united in marriage to Ronnie L. Roberts. Four children were born to their marriage, Kathy, Jon, Kim and Rich. Carolyn and Ronnie were blessed with 61 years of marriage. Except for eight years in Texas, Carolyn had live her entire live in Sullivan. She was employed as a cook for Sullivan Public School system for 27 years, mostly at the Middle school. Carolyn was a loving wife, mom, grandma and great grandma. She was known by many different names by her grandchildren but she loved each one with all her heart. Carolyn taught Sunday School for many years and attended New Testament Baptist Church. She enjoyed flower gardening, bird watching, fishing and crocheting. She will be missed by her family, church family and many friends.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Ronnie Roberts of Sullivan; three children, Kathy Roberts of Sullivan, Kim (Greg) Pinnell of Sullivan, and Rich (Dawn) Roberts of Bourbon; seven grandchildren, Marissa (Kent) Jones of Leasburg, Jennifer (Jared) Clark of Washington, Johnny Roberts of Farmington, Lyndsey (Chris) Douglas of Washington, Lyssa (Josh) Kitcher of Union, Haleigh and Caleb Roberts of Bourbon; nine great-grandchildren, Emma, Noah, Masin, Emma, Boston, Brynn, Ashlynn, Jensen and Hudson; one brother, Robert Jones; three sisters in laws, Doll and Virginia Jones and Charleen Perschbacher; one brother on law, Roy Mattox of Bedford, VA; nieces, nephews other relatives and many friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Gladys Ogle Jones; son, Jon Roberts; grandson, Curt Pinnell; and five brothers, Jim, George, Ivan, Richard and Delbert Jones.

Funeral services were conducted at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2017 at New Testament Baptist Church in Sullivan with Pastor Charlie Idleman and Pastor Ed Carter officiating. Interment will follow in I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 5-8 p.m. Friday, at New Testament Baptist Church in Sullivan.

Memorials to New Testament Baptist Church are appreciated.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, MO.