Board Gets Updates On Pre-K Programs

By Ryan Storz

Bourbon school board members received an update on early childhood programs from Special Education Director DiAnna Thompson on May 17.

Thompson provided figures for the district’s pre-school and kindergarten screening; pre-school report and Parents As Teachers program.

According to Thompson, the number of students in pre-school fluctuated over the year.

Thompson said this was the first year Bourbon decreased pre-school offerings from four half-day sessions to two half-day sessions.

There are 36 students on the waiting list for next year, 29 of which are 3-year-olds, Thompson said. “We’re trying to figure out what to do with those kids right now. The priority is on 4-year-olds so we can give them a jumpstart to kindergarten,” she said.

Several students have come in after screenings, which have added to the numbers.

Thompson said they are still taking phone calls on a daily basis about pre-school.

There will be no screening in the fall, since Thompson said it gives parents “a false hope.”

Pre-School Report

Thompson said 40 students were served throughout the year. “We did have, at the beginning of the year, 66 eligible to attend,” she said. “Forty-one were 4-year-olds. Twenty-five were 3-year-olds.”

Overall, eight attended early childhood education class; 18 dropped, moved or changed their minds. “It’s very difficult for some parents to decide to put their 3-year-old in a program for half a day,” Thompson said.

As slots became available, the district filled them from the waiting list.

Next year, Thompson said they will focus on attendance. “Attendance is a crucial piece,” she said, explaining that they will take a proactive approach to discipline. “We will start sending out a robocall, if you will, to parents when their child is absent. A lot of times, they get to kindergarten, they get calls and letters about attendance.”

Thompson said parents have complained of being caught off guard when the school begins contacting them.

Parents As Teachers

Thompson said Parents As Teachers is a program for children up to 3-years-old. Danielle Rosemann heads up the program and provides support services for parents.

“Parents are truly the first teachers,” she said. “Danielle attempts to make contact with them, does screenings to help through First Steps.”

The district had an increase in the number of families that came through — 122 overall.

Thompson said 94 families were “high-need.” This is classified as either being a single parent; living with a grandparent or other family member; unemployment; no housing or in a domestic situation.