Bailey Vassalli Joins Independent News Staff For Summer Internship

By James B. Bartle

Bailey Vassalli, a junior at Missouri State University, Springfield, has joined the Sullivan Independent News staff for a college internship during the summer of 2017.

Vassalli is a journalism major at Missouri State and has been an active photographer with the college publication, The Standard, where she had photographed college softball and baseball serving as the photography editor in the spring of 2017.

Vassalli has always been interested in photo-journalism and journalism in general at a young age.

She grew up in Salem and Rolla before moving to Kansas, Maryland and then Washington.

She is a graduate of Glacier Peak High School in Snohomish, Washington and returned to Missouri to attend Missouri State.

“I’ve always been interested in photography and while in high school, I served on the yearbook committee my junior year and in my senior year I was co-editor,” said Vassalli. “This helped me get my first internship at our local newspaper, Snohomish County Tribune from November 2015-July 2015.”

Vassalli has enjoyed her time in Springfield with The Standard and a highlight thus far has been photographing the St. Louis Cardinals in Springfield.

“I really like the college and paper a lot, I’ve made so many good friends and good connections so far,” said Vasalli. “Covering the Cardinals when they were in Springfield during spring training was just an awesome experience for me. I really like getting to cover sports and photographing baseball or any other sports event.”

Vassalli is the daughter of Ron Vassalli, Sullivan and Megan O’Connel, Washington state.

“My grandparents are very excited that I’m getting to be here and working during the summer,” laughed Vassalli. “I’m looking forward to getting to work with Sullivan Independent News during my summer internship.”

Vassalli will be assisting the Sullivan Independent News is many areas through her summer internship.

“We are very honored to have Bailey Vassalli doing her summer internship with our publication,” said James B. Bartle, Co-Publisher. “It always fun to work with young journalist and get to share our years of news coverage with them.”