Home » Latest News » Vehicle Strikes Horse Injuring Rider Friday Night

A 38-year-old Leslie man received moderate injuries after the horse he was riding was struck by a southbound 2017 Dodge 2500 at 9914 Highway 185.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol the accident occurred at 8:47p.m. when Ryan P. Connolly, 38, Leslie, was riding his horse in the roadway southbound when it was struck in the rear by a southbound 2017 Dodge 2500, driven by Marcus L. Bines, 36, Sullivan.

Connolly, following impact, was thrown from the horse and sustained moderate injuries. Connolly was transported by Missouri Baptist Ambulance to Missouri Baptist Hospital, Sullivan, for treatment.