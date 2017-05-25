Home » Latest News » Two Arrested, Charged With Four Counts Of Drug Possession

Two people have been charged with four counts of drug possession after a search of a Bourbon residence turned up 12 ounces of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, suboxone and various pills.

According to the probable cause statement, Bourbon police pursued a vehicle around 3:45 a.m. on May 19. The driver of the vehicle fled and ran on foot. A nearby witness identified the subject as B.F., living in the 500 block of Cedar Street.

Agents from the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group arrived on scene and conducted a search.

