Tiefenbrunn Takes Seventh At State

By Ryan Storz

Bennett Tiefenbrunn saved his best for last at the Class 3 state golf meet.

Tiefenbrunn, a three-time state qualifier, shot two rounds of 75 to finish seventh place at Sedalia Country Club May 15-16.

That was the junior’s highest finish yet. As a freshman in 2015, Tiefenbrunn shot a combined 153 to finish 10th, helping his team to seventh place in state.

Tiefenbrunn led Sullivan again as a sophomore when he shot 79 in a state meet where the second round was wiped out by rain.

He finished 18th overall, but was just three strokes out of the top five.

He was Sullivan’s lone state qualifier this season and also the area’s highest finisher.

Borgia’s William Schroeder finished at a combined 154 to tie for 17th.

The Knights took fourth place as a team. Logan-Rogersville shot a collective 614 for first place and the state championship.

Priory was second at 622 and won a tiebreaker over Nevada. Borgia shot 632, while Pembroke Hill took fifth at 646.

Helias shot 648 for sixth. John Burroughs came in seventh at 667 and Notre Dame shot 684 for eighth.

Other area golfers were Borgia’s Austin Hoerstkamp (23rd); Pacific’s Cameron VanLeer (26th); Owensville’s Logan Moritz (30th); Borgia’s Zachary Unnerstall (160); Thomas Alferman (39th) and teammate Mark Maguire (96th).

In Class 2, Hermann won the state championship with a tiebreaker over Palmyra.

Ross Henson shot 144 and finished third place in the event, which was held at Fremont Hills Country Club.