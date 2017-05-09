Home » Sullivan » ‘The Eclipse Of A Generation’ On Aug. 21, 2017

There will be a total solar eclipse Aug. 21, 2017. Sullivan will be a prime spot for this event.

We will have people from all over the US and other countries coming here just to see this eclipse.

This will be the first total solar eclipse seen in Missouri for several centuries. On May 23, at 6 p.m., come join us, free of charge, to hear Dr. Angela Speck, professor of astrophysics and director of astronomy at MU, explain why solar eclipses happen and how to observe them safely.

The event will be held at Sullivan Elementary School gym, address: 104 W. Washington St., Sullivan, MO 63080.

You can RSVP by calling 573-468-4372, stop by the library, or register on line at http://scenicregional.org/events/event/the-eclipse-of-a-generation-dont-get-left-out-of-the-dark-sullivan.