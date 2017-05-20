Home » Latest News » Suspect Injured In Officer-Involved Shooting

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Friday in the 7000 block of HIghway YY in Clover Bottom, northwest of Union.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said 911 received a call of a suicidal subject. A deputy arrived on scene and observed a male in the driveway with a long gun.

The officer advised that shots were fired. The deputy was uninjured and the suspect was transported by EMS to be treated for injuries.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was called in to investigate, which Pelton said is standard practice for officer-involved shootings.