Summer Sports Camps At SHS Begin May 30

Summer sports camps are inching closer to getting underway at Sullivan High School.

All camps challenge students and promote individual improvement. High school coaches and teachers provide instruction in a safe, educational environment that team fundamentals and sportsmanship.

The first football team camp is scheduled to begin May 30 through June 6 for students entering ninth through 12th grades. Cost of the camp is $30.

Freshman camp will run from May 30 through June 2. Camp for sophomores, juniors and seniors will be June 5-6.

A junior Eagles football camp will be held for students entering fourth through eighth grades on June 12-14.

Cost is $30 and includes a t-shirt. Jimmy Tucker is the new head football coach, replacing Andy Arnette after four seasons at the helm.

The second football camp will be July 17-20.

A volleyball camp will be held for students in third through 12th grade July 17-19 and broken into elementary, middle school and high school.

For students in third through fifth grade, the camp will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Students in sixth through eighth grade participate from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

High school camp will be from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

The cost of the camp is $30 and aims to begin or continue a player’s training. There will be an emphasis on the game’s fundamentals.

The camp’s atmosphere is very relaxed and informal.

All kids are welcome, regardless of ability. Individual instruction will be given to each player.

SHS has not announced other sports camps at this time.

For more information and to register for upcoming camps, visit www.sullivancamps.com.