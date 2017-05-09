Home » Society » Sullivan Senior Center Activities May 10-16

Wed.- Ole time country & bluegrass music by Eddie, Spike & Nancy -10 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Support Committee-12:15 p.m. Support Committee meets at 1:15 p.m.

Thurs.-Shuffleboard – 10 a.m. Fun & Fitness with Meramec Nursing Center – 10:30 a.m.

Fri. – Mother’s Day Recognition, wear your Spring Hat! Pinochle-9 a.m. Bingo by Life Care Center-10:30 a.m.

Mon. – Canasta by Shafferkoetter Senior Services-10 a.m. Bunco-10:30 a.m. Quilting-12 p.m.

Tues. – Fun & Fitness with Kathryn-10:30 a.m. BP checks by Mederi Caretenders-11 a.m. Bingo sponsored by Support Committee-12:15 p.m.