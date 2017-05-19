Community leaders and visitors from other school districts visited the Primary school in April to see the “Leader In Me” in action.
We are very proud of the Primary staff and students and all of their accomplishments this year!
Home » School » Sullivan Primary School – Spotlight On Leadership
Community leaders and visitors from other school districts visited the Primary school in April to see the “Leader In Me” in action.
We are very proud of the Primary staff and students and all of their accomplishments this year!