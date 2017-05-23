Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 17 arrests for the week of May 15 through May 21 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

May 16; Derrick E. Roark, 27, Sullivan, was arrested on a probation/parole violation warrant and held in the Sullivan Jail without bond.

May 16; Kevin D. Sappington, 48, Bourbon, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of tampering in the first degree. Sappington was held without bond at the Sullivan Jail.

May 16; Jerry N. Walker, 30, Beaufort, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of violation of a court order. Walker was held in the Sullivan Jail on $500 bond.

May 17; Sierra M. Johanning, 18, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Johanning was held in the Sullivan Jail on $1,115.50 bond.

May 17; Justin Z. Highley, 17, Washington, was arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Highley was held and released on a court summons.

May 17; Eliza M. Braatz, 39, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting. Braatz was held at the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

May 17; Dustin R. Martin, 30, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged violation of an exparte. Martin was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 17; Kimberly E. Hess, 37, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended, Jefferson County warrant for driving while suspended, no bond, and Franklin County warrants for driving while suspended, two counts, no insurance, speeding and driving while revoked. Hess was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 18; Jordan A.B. Downey, 19, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register a motor vehicle, no valid license and no insurance. Downey was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 18; Jessica F. Kaplan, 29, Rolla, was arrested for alleged shoplifting from Fas-Trip, 727 West Springfield Road.

Kaplan was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

May 18; David L. Smith II, 18, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly careless and imprudent driving after allegedly striking a porch with his vehicle at Maple and Olive St. Smith was held and released on a court summons.

May 19; Katelyn M. Odell, 24, Lancaster, Pa., was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Odell was held at the Sullivan Jail.

May 19; Sarah C. Graves, 24, Sullivan, was arrested for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain insurance. Graves was held in the Sullivan Jail on $150 bond.

May 19; Ronald C. Hardy, 22, Sullivan, was arrested on a probation and parole warrant on the original charge of stealing a firearm and Sullivan charges for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, stealing and tampering. Hardy was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 19; Jennifer Smith, 33, Gerald, was arrested on Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of no insurance. Smith was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 19; Zachary N. Clark, 32, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Clark was held at the Sullivan Jail.

May 19; Jefferey E. Barnard, 48, Sullivan, was arrested on Franklin County warrants for resisting arrest and five traffic violations.

Barnard was held in the Sullivan Jail.