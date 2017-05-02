Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 6 arrests in the City of Sullivan for the week of Apr. 24, through Apr. 30.

This week’s arrests were:

Apr. 24; Crystal D. Fuchs, 28, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged stealing/shoplifting at Dollar General, 974 Elmont Rd. Fuchs was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 24; Kenneth E. Rulo Jr., 32, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance. Rulo was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 25; Joseph J. Knorr 4th, 40, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the charges of violation of a order of protection, obstructing a court order and receiving stolen property, bond $10,000. Knorr was also charged in Sullivan with alleged possession of marijuana, felony resisting arrest and shoplifting from Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Knorr was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 25; Rebecca A. Griffith Malone, 28, Sullivan, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Malone was held in the Sullivan Jail.

Apr. 27, Oscar E. Grisham, 27, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged driving while revoked. Grisham was held and released on a court summons.

Apr. 27; Andrew C. Carey, 29, Sullivan, was arrested for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended. Carey was held in the Sullivan Jail.