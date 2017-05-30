Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 12 arrests for the week of May 22 through May 27 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

May 23: James G. Vietor Jr., 29, was arrested on a Pacific Police warrant and held at the Sullivan City Jail.

May 23: Hannah C. Bridgeman, 20, Cuba, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Bridgeman was held in the Sullivan Jail on $500 bond.

May 24: Zachary J. Cates 25, Owensville was arrested on a Gasconade County warrant for alleged strong arm rape and Sullivan Police charges for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cates was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 24: Ashley R. Funkhouser, 25, Bourbon, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing: Crawford County warrants for alleged forgery and possession of amphetamines and a probation and parole absconder warrant. Funkhouser was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 24: Joseph W. Schmidt, 36, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting. Schmidt was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 25: Jessica M. Dean, 32, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing; Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while revoked and a Jefferson County probation violation warrant on the original charge of dangerous drugs.

Dean was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 25: Mike T. Sanders, 30, was arrested for allegedly delivering of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sanders was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 25: Anthony P. Murray, 36, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and Crawford County warrant for possession of marijuana and driving while revoked. Murray was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 26: Benjamin Newsham, 24, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana.

Newsham was held and released on a court summons.

May 26: Joseph Wertenberger, 28, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing, bond $860.

Wertenberger was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 26: Lauren E. England, 24, Sullivan, was arrested for allegedly shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart. England was held and released on a court summons.

May 26: Trina L. Williams, 43, Cuba, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting; Franklin County warrants for forgery, possession of amphetamine and traffic violations and a Crawford County warrant for possession of amphetamine. Williams was held in the Sullivan Jail.