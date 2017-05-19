Home » Sullivan » Sullivan Police Department Weekly Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 12 arrests for the week of May 8, through May 14 in the City of Sullivan. This week’s arrests were:

May 8: Raymond A. Martinez, 23, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to maintain financial responsibility. Martinez was held on $670 bond in the Sullivan Jail.

May 9: Melanie N. Burns, 23, St. Clair, was arrested on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of traffic violations and a Foristell Police warrant for traffic violations, bond $428.35. Burns was also charged in Sullivan with driving while suspended and no insurance. Burns was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 9: John G. Patterson, 47, was arrested on a Gerald Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of peace disturbance, bond $250. Patterson was released to Gerald Police.

May 10: Tyler J. Hunter, 29, Bourbon, was arrested on a Gasconade County warrant for non-support of a child, bond $1,000. Hunter was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 10: Vanessa Ann Gandy Bell, 31, Cuba, was arrested on two counts of possession of amphetamines and held without bond. Bell was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 11: Dillan M. Evans, 20, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged first-degree burglary and shoplifting at Sullivan Wal-Mart, 350 Park Ridge Dr. Evans was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 11: Charles W. Stubbs, 29, Cuba, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the charge of common assault., Stubbs was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 11: Jason A. McFarland, 34, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of common assault. McFarland was held in the Sullivan Jail on $75 bond.

May 12: Dale A. Cox, 28, St. Clair, was arrested on a Sullivan Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of stealing/shoplifting with bond set at $500. Cox was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 13: Brett A. Lindemann, 21, Sullivan, was arrested on a St. Charles County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of displaying plates of another vehicle. Lindemann was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 13: Jennifer B. Stauffer, 47, Chesterfield, was arrested on a Miller County warrant for allegedly passing bad checks., Stauffer was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 14: Gregory W. Vanover, 23, Hermann, was arrested on a Gasconade County warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of failure to register a motor vehicle and additional Sullivan charges for possession of marijuauna and possession of drug paraphernalia. Vanover was held in the Sullivan Jail.