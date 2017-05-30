Home » School » Sullivan Elementary 4th Graders Working With Community Art Bus

“How wonderful it is that no one need wait a single moment before starting to change the world.” These words once spoken by Anne Frank rang true for the 4th graders at Sullivan Elementary as they started to change the world around them by changing their community. The 4th graders recently partnered with Sullivan’s Community Art Bus (CAB) to complete a service learning project that would make a difference for other kids and adults in their surrounding communities. CAB’s founder, Dottie Zimmermann, led students in an art project which consisted of making a tote bag out of a t-shirt. The students then used recycled and perishable materials to print/stamp designs on the tote bag. Once the tote bags were created, students filled the tote bags with a coloring book and coloring utensils. The art materials were donated by the students and their parents, Fidelity Communications, and Paramount Apparel. The bags were then donated to CASA, Meals on Wheels, and local nursing homes. While completing the project the students were able to learn new art skills while also experiencing the positive effects art can have on an individual. The tote bags were a way to give that positive experience back to their community. Not only did the tote bags consist of art materials but also directions on how the recipient could create their own t-shirt tote bag and possibly pay it forward with a project of their own. In addition to having fun while creating their projects, the students also felt good about making a difference in their community. One 4th grade student, Saffron said about the project, “I liked doing the service learning project because it made me feel thoughtful. It was fun and I learned how to make a bag out of a shirt. It was definitely one of my favorite projects.” Other students said the project was fun and made them feel happy to help other people who needed it. Several students like Dylan said, “I hope the people who received it make one too!” The 4th grade teachers also express a big thank you to CAB/Dottie, Sullivan Elementary, Fidelity Communications, Paramount Apparel, and the 4th grade parents for making the project possible! Watching the students participate in the project was one of the highlights of their year, and as Aristotle once said, “Educating the mind without educating the heart is no education at all.”