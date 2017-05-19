Home » Sports » St. Clair Beats Sullivan In Shootout

By Ryan Storz

It took six penalty kicks, but St. Clair was able to shake Sullivan 2-1 in a shootout in the Class 2 District 8 tournament at Borgia.

Sullivan (10-8) defeated St. Clair in the middle of a downpour in early April, but the Lady Bulldogs pulled out the victory on the strength of Gabi Lindsey’s winner.

Kate Randolph had Sullivan’s only goal, with an assist by Megan Pondrom.

Anna Merseal scored St. Clair’s only goal in regulation. Sullivan took a 1-0 lead late in the first half.

St. Clair played Borgia for the championship on Monday. See next week’s issue for more on this game and the 2017 season.