Home » School » St. Anthony School – Kuelker Retiring

MRS. KUELKER, ST. ANTHONY’S Kindergarten teacher of 34 years, will be retiring after this school year. “It is going to be a big change,” Principal Wooley states. “Mrs. Kuelker started the program here and has developed a wonderful reputation for getting the kids reading by the end of Kindergarten. She gets them into a routine and helps them learn to be independent. She will be missed.” Of course, a retirement tribute is planned. “We want all of her former students to come to her retirement party,” encourages Mrs. Wooley. “We would like to have at least one representative from each class.” The celebration will be on Sunday, May 21, immediately following the 10 a.m. Mass, in the school gym. There will be a light luncheon, presentations by faculty and students, and a reception. “It will be a bittersweet farewell,” says Wooley. “We are happy that she will go on to enjoy her retirement, but it will be hard for us to let go. She will always be in our hearts and prayers.”