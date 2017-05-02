Home » School » Spring Bluff Spotlight Class Of 2017

My name is Gracie. My parents are Dan and Kandis. I have one brother Aaron and three sisters: Kylie, Kaitlyn, and Brooke.

Outside school, my favorite thing to do is ride my horse. Inside school, my favorite teacher is Mr. League because he makes class fun.

The things I’m looking forward to in high school are being with all my friends and being in a bigger school. After high school, I plan to go to college to be a veterinarian.

Spring Bluff is proud of Gracie’s accomplishments and looks forward to seeing her achieve even greater things in the future.