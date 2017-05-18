Home » Society » Spring Bluff Heritage Day Is Set For Saturday, June 3

Looking For Spring Bluff School May Queens And Vendors

The annual Spring Bluff Heritage Day will be the first Saturday in June (June 3rd) from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Spring Bluff Campground/Retreat Center on AC in Spring Bluff. The day is packed full of fun and entertainment including James Grus and friends playing and singing music from noon to three, Mason and Sherry Horn of “Freely Forgiven”, singing gospel from 10:15-10:45 a.m., fiddling from 11 a.m.-noon. Antique and classic cars including local Spring Bluff familiars will be on the grounds, along with many booths including DAR, Civil War, Historical Society, Author Sue Blesi, Books, Local Churches, Crafts, local antique items, LaVada Schulte and her antique clothing, Stan Laubinger’s Old tool shed and old time engines, Clarence Laubinger’s old tractor, Alpacas fibers, and more. Quilts, Spring Bluff School yearbooks, and pictures of yesteryear will be on display in the building and throughout the grounds. The “Not so Silent Auction” will have Mason making the event fun filled. Famous local kettle corn, snacks, and food, including BBQ will be available.

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the spacious park like grounds, sit back, relax, and enjoy visiting with old friends and relatives, under the big old trees, dress in the old style, and enjoy the costume contest and the Spring Bluff School May Queens on review. A request for all May Queens to contact any of the SBHD committee is appreciated. Also anyone wishing to have a booth contact us. $10 if you sell, or no charge if you have an informational or educational booth.