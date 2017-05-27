Home » Sullivan » Severe Thunderstorms Likely Saturday

Update at 12 p.m.

A significant weather advisory has been issued for northwestern Crawford County, southwestern Franklin County and surrounding areas until 12:15 p.m.

A strong thunderstorm is moving east at 30 mph. Dime size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible.

Severe thunderstorms are likely this afternoon and evening. Widespread damaging wind up to 80 mph, hail of golfball size and larger, and a few tornadoes are likely.

The highest threat area will be along and south of I-70.

Be weather aware through the evening, review your severe weather preparedness plans, and be ready to take immediate action if a severe thunderstorm or tornado warning is issued.