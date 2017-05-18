Home » Obituaries » Ricky Payne

Richard Lewis “Ricky” Payne of Bourbon, MO was born on Tuesday, January 30, 1973 in Sullivan, MO to Richard Lee Payne and Eileen Gail Hutson Payne. He passed away on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at the age of 44 years, 3 months, and 2 days.

Ricky worked about 17 years for Meramec Group Industrial Products in Sullivan, MO as a mold technician. He enjoyed fishing, riding his 4-wheeler, watching wrestling (WWE), ultimate fighting (UFC), NASCAR, and all sports especially the Atlanta Braves & Yankees ball team. He also, collected hot wheels. He was a hard worker and enjoyed being with his family and friends who loved him very much.

He was preceded in death by his mother Gail Payne; grandparents Louis and Juanita Hutson and Mildred and Elwood Payne.

He is survived by his father Richard Lee Payne of Bourbon, MO; sisters Tonja (Andrew) Beakley and Christy (Daniel) Young all of St. James, MO, and Rhonda (Mark) Rowden of Leasburg, MO; brothers Jamie (fiancée Julie Ledbetter) Payne of Bourbon, MO, Jeremy Payne of Licking, MO and Timothy (Tabatha) Payne of Bolivar, MO; aunts Rita (Tim) Dicus of Cuba, MO, and Linda Lee of Bourbon, MO; uncles David (Judy) Payne and Larry Payne all of Bourbon, MO; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Memorial Service is Saturday, May 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, MO with Pastor Jerry Beers officiating. Burial to follow at New Home Cemetery, Keysville, MO. Memorials may be given to the funeral home for burial expense.

Arrangements under the direction of Hutson Funeral Home, Cuba, MO.