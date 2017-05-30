Home » Sullivan » Richardson To Be Remembered With Heroes Way Ceremony, Dedication On Saturday

By James B. Bartle

Chief Warrant Officer 2, Rick Richardson, Jr., USMC, will be forever remembered and honored on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. at Sullivan VFW Post 3987, as a one mile stretch in both directions of Interstate 44, will be dedicated to Richardson and known as Rick Richardson Heroes Way.

Richardson died in the line of duty in Afghanistan on Wednesday, June 10, 2009, at the age of 33.

Richardson was a member of the Sullivan High School Class of 1994 and attended Lindenwood University for a year before entering the U.S. Marine Corps.

While in the Marine Corps Richardson trained in the infantry from 1996-2000 as a Machine Gunner and then attended Military Bomb School from 2001-2007 and was an EOD Officer from 2007 till his passing in 2009.

His deployments included: two tours of duty to Okinawa, one to Africa, one to Pakistan, three tour of Iraq and one tour of Afghanistan.

Dedication ceremonies will be held on Saturday, June 3, with special guests including State Senator Dave Schatz, Patriot Guard Riders, representative from Heroes Way and Rick Richardson family.

The Heroes Way Designation Program passes legislation in 2009, allowing interstate interchanges to be designated for Missouri residents, who were in the armed forced and were killed in action. In 2011, the original law was expanded to include state highway interchanges. In 2015, the law was expanded a second time to increase bridges and segments of highway.

The law places the operations of this program with the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The program does have an application process and a fee of $2,400 for standard 6’ by 3’ signs and $3,200 for signs 8’ by 3’.

Heroes Way signs will be installed and maintained for a 20-year period. At the 19-year point a family may submit a renewal and pay a second application fee for the subsequent 20-years. If the family does not opt to renew, the designated signs will be removed at 20 years and that location will become available for another Missouri fallen solidier.