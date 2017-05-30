Register For Sports Camps

Sullivan’s summer sports camps begin this week and you can register at sullivancamps.com.
Junior Eagles football camp wil be held June 12-14 for students entering fourth through eighth grade. Cost is $30.
A volleyball camp will be held July 17-19 for girls entering grades third through 12th.
Cost is $30.
A Sullivan Eagles junior wrestling camp will be July 24-27 for students entering grades first through eighth. Cost is $45.
A team camp for the high school students will be the same week.
The cost is $25.