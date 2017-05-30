Home » Sports » Post 18 Freshman Crush West, 12-1

By Ryan Storz

After a long first inning where O’Fallon West tagged him for a run, Post 18 freshmen starter Garrett Juergens settled in and baffled hitters over the next three innings.

Juergens, a standout on the team a year ago, led Post 18 to a 12-1 win in the season opener May 21 at Bank of Sullivan Ballpark.

He allowed just one hit, one walk and struck out nine. He retired all nine batters he faced after the first inning and didn’t allow a ball to leave the infield.

Joshua Wiese pitched the final two innings, keeping West hitless, but walking three.

Sullivan’s offense shredded West with a seven-run first inning. The game ended via the 10-run mercy rule in the sixth when Colton Ward hit a two-run single.

In the top half of the first, West looked like they would bust open the scoring. Juergens walked the leadoff batter, which turned into a stolen base. He got the first out via strikeout, but a well-placed single just over Wiese at shortstop put runners at the corners with one out. West pulled off a double steal that scored a run, but the inning would end when West attempted to steal third and the runner slid off the bag. Braden Carey tagged him out before he could dive back in.

The bottom half of the inning showed just how problematic third base would be for West.

Juergens and Wiese reached base on errors at third. Trevor Abernathy, a player who was rostered on Owensville’s varsity high school team this spring, singled to load the bases for Joshua Earney. Earney, who is from Steelville, walloped a double to score Juergens and Wiese and give Post 18 a 2-1 lead.

After Blayten Nolie popped out, Collin Immekus tripled into left field, scoring Abernathy and Earney to give Sullivan a 4-1 lead. Carey singled to score Immekus and continue the march. Ward walked and Andrew Bell struck out, turning the lineup back over to Juergens. West’s starter fell behind Juergens 3-0. He was turned loose and hit Sullivan’s second triple of the inning, putting Post 18 ahead 7-1. Wiese nearly brought Juergens hit, but a hard-hit fly ball was caught in center.

Sullivan did all of its damage with two outs in the third. Ward and Bell singled, then Juergens was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Wiese singled in two runs, giving Post 18 a 9-1 lead. Abernathy reached on an error at shortstop to load the bases again for Earney, but another fly ball was caught in center.

In the fourth, Nolie led off with an infield single. With two outs, he stole second with Ward batting.

Ward walked to put two runners on for Bell. Bell singled in Nolie to put Sullivan up 10-1, but he was thrown out going for second.

After getting shut down by Juergens through the fourth inning, West’s hitting woes continued as Wiese took over in the fifth. He got two quick outs, but began struggling with his control. He walked three straight batters to load the bases.

He induced a ground ball, one that began rolling between Juergens at first and Nolie at second. Nolie dove to his left, flipped the ball to Wiese and made sure Post 18 ended the inning unscathed.

Sullivan needed just a single run to end the game early and nearly got it. Juergens led off by reaching on another error at third. He advanced to second and tagged up to third on a fly ball from Wiese. Abernathy hit a scorching liner to third that was finally converted into an out.

Juergens, who had been leaning off the bag, was unable to dive back safely, giving West an unassisted double play.

Sullivan finally ended the game in the sixth. Nolie and Immekus had back-to-back singles and Ward brought both runners in to give Post 18 the win.

Post 18 won the second game 11-2, but the victory does not count towards the Ninth District standings.