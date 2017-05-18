Home » Obituaries » Phillip L. Brake, Sr.

Phillip L. Brake, Sr. age 88 of Sullivan passed away Saturday, May 6, 2017 surrounded by his family.

Phillip Lane Brake was born on June 6, 1928 to Walter and Mildred (Wright) Brake in Sullivan, Missouri. When he was in the tenth grade he left school to join the United States Navy where he served from 1946 to 1948. When he returned and at the permission of then principle, Linda T. Glaser he continued his studies completing two years of high school in just one year. While in high school he played baseball and basketball alongside his brothers. On July 31, 1950 Phillip was united in marriage to Alberta Jean Saddoris in Rogers, Arkansas and three children were born to their union, Phillip, Jr., Jerene and Ned. Mr. Brake was employed by the former Pacco and after many years of service retired in 1990. In his free time Phillip was a hobby farmer. He enjoyed raising cattle, growing fruit trees, flowers and vegetables. He remained a sports enthusiast all of his life, and continued to watch basketball and his beloved Cardinals on T. V.

He is survived by three children, Phillip L. (Christine) Brake, Jr. of Bourbon, Jerene Dunn of Alto Palo, Illinois and Ned (Mary) Brake of Owensville; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Evertt (Martha) Brake of Bourbon, nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Mr. Brake was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Mildred (Wright) Brake; his wife, Alberta (Saddoris) Brake; two brothers, Melvin and Vernon Brake; and his in-laws, Elmer and Emma Fortner.

Funeral services were conducted 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan with interment in Cave Spring Cemetery, Sullivan, Missouri with full Military Honors with Pastor Maggie Gann officiating.

Visitation was from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, at the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan, Missouri.

Memorials to the Wounded Warrior Project are appreciated.

All arrangements were under the care of the Eaton Funeral Home in Sullivan and Bourbon, Missouri.