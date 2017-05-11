Home » Latest News » Person Shot In Sullivan Thursday Morning

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a person was shot in the 1100 block of East Springfield Road in Sullivan Thursday.

Franklin County Sheriff Steve Pelton said around 4:20 a.m., his office was contacted in reference to a shooting victim. The victim was transported to the hospital.

Deputies learned two subjects had entered the home and shot the victim in the left shoulder with a small caliber handgun, leaving him with a non-life threatening injury.

Several items were taken from the residence and both subjects fled the area.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol stopped the suspect vehicle and took a 31-year-old female subject from Sullivan into custody.

The second subject fled the area prior to deputies arriving on scene. Detectives are attempting to locate the second subject and the investigation continues.