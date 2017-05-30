Home » Latest News » New Station Five Addition Under Construction In Sullivan

The Sullivan Fire Protection District is constructing a new 50-foot by 60-foot metal building addition at the Station Five Firehouse, North Church Street, formerly Highway AF. It is built to withstand 120 mph winds.

According to Sullivan Fire Chief Eric Lewis, the new building will serve as an equipment staging facility that will house more than $474,000 in equipment that the district possess through Federal Emergency Management Agency, Strike Team Five Task Force Emergency Response Equipment, a Mass Casualty Incident Command Center Trailer, Haz-Mat Equipment Trailer and Dive/Water Rescue Equipment.