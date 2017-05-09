Home » Sullivan » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Sullivan Police Department made 11 arrests for the week of May 1 through May 7 in the City of Sullivan.

This week’s arrests were:

May 1: Ricky E. German, 57, Leasburg, was arrested for allegedly driving while suspended, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. German was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 2: Robert W. McManus, Jr., 20, Sullivan, was arrested on outstanding warrants for Franklin County. McManus was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 2: Jacquelyn Elizabeth Rutledge, 39, Sullivan, was arrested on outstanding warrants from Franklin County for no valid license and no insurance; Crawford County for three counts of driving while suspended and a Cuba Police warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspended. Rutledge was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 3: Desire K. Knorr, 21, Sullivan, was for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia. Knorr was held in the Sullivan Jail and released on a court summons.

May 3: Harold W. Gross, 48, was arrested on a Crawford County warrant for theft and striping a vehicle, bond $10,000. Gross was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 3: Carl R. Solum, 44, Arkansas, was arrested on outstanding warrants an alleged vehicle theft, Solum was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 6: Dalton C. Fann, 20, Bourbon, was arrested for alleged possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Fann was held and released on a court summons.

May 6: Barry W. Richards, 31, was arrested for alleged shoplifting and Crawford County warrants for domestic assault. Richards was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 6: Charles E. Thouvenel, 47, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of driving while suspected. Thouvenel was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 7: Timothy C. Board, 60, Sullivan, was arrested for alleged possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Board was held in the Sullivan Jail.

May 7: Taylor R. Baker, 18, Sullivan, was arrested on a Sullivan warrant for failure to appear in court on the original charge of shoplifting with additional charges for possession of amphetamine and resisting arrest. Baker was held in the Sullivan Jail.