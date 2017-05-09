Home » Bourbon » Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I Arrest Report

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported 12 arrests for the week of May 4 – May 6

May 4: Darrin T. Thompson, 23, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County on a Lebanon Police Department warrant for shoplifting. He was held at the Laclede County Jail on bond.

May 4: Ronald J. Harmon, 25, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for possession of methamphetamine; possession of hydrocodone; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a valid license and no seat belt. He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

May 5: Dakota R. Booyer, 19, Lebanon, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated with a child present; careless and imprudent driving; operating a vehicle with excessive noise and no seat belt. He was released.

May 5: Vickie L. Moore, 49, Cook Station, was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

She was released from the Crawford County Jail.

May 5: James E. Reed, 65, Newburg, was arrested in Phelps County for promoting child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography. He was held on a 24-hour hold.

May 5: Donald R. Boe, 57, Willard, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; no valid operator’s license; no valid plates; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and no seat belt.

May 5: David A. Steffe, 33, Moberly, was arrested in Laclede County for driving while intoxicated; fourth-degree assault; failure to obey reasonable signal or direction of a highway patrolman; possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and traffic citations for various infractions.

He was placed on a 24-hour hold.

May 5: Gustavo R. Tello, 40, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated. He was released.

May 5: Collin D. Courtney, 18, Rolla, was arrested in Phelps County for speeding, careless and imprudent driving and driving while intoxicated. He was held on bond.

May 6: Cornelius Byrd, 35, Cuba, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; exceeding the posted speed limit and no seat belt.

He was released.

May 6: Nicholas E. Berriault, 33, Branson, was arrested in Pulaski County for non-support in Texas County. He was held on bond.

May 6: Amir Svraka, 21, St. Louis, was arrested in Crawford County for driving while intoxicated; possession of paraphernalia; speeding; failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, causing immediate threat of an accident. He was released.