Home » Sports » McKinney’s Walk-Off Beats Union

By Ryan Storz

Cody McKinney laced a 3-1 pitch from Drew Reed over the left field fence Monday to give Sullivan a 1-0 walk-off over Union.

Sullivan (12-5, 5-0) won for the fifth time in their last seven games and remained the only unbeaten team in the Four Rivers Conference.

McKinney homered for the second time this season and his solo blast capped off a pitching duel between Reed and Mitchell Craft.

The Wildcats had just three hits against Craft. The senior improved to 6-0 with a 2.14 ERA. He didn’t allow any walks Monday.

Craft had to match zeroes against Reed, Union’s overpowering righty. Reed struck out nine. Two of Sullivan’s six hits came from McKinney.

Reed was just one out away from sending the game into extra innings before McKinney brought it to a thrilling end. He struck out Tim Waller and Jared Woodcock before falling behind 3-0, then grooving a pitch on 3-1 that McKinney unloaded on.

Sullivan exceeded their win total from a year ago when they finished just 11-13. Two years ago, the Eagles came out of nowhere to crash the Class 4 Final Four with a group of seniors and sophomores. If last season was the transition, this year could be another payoff. Sullivan’s defense again showed why its a strength Monday and Craft’s transfer from Bourbon to Sullivan continued to pay dividends.

Craft plunked Reed with two outs in the first inning, but pitched around it. He retired the next eight batters before Reed doubled with one out in the fourth. Union couldn’t push the run across, as Bobby Curnutte flied out to center and Jacob Fleming struck out.

Union again put a runner in scoring position in the fifth, but Craft and Sullivan’s defense kept the game scoreless. Craft hit Logan Groff to lead off the inning. Ethan Hughes advanced Groff to second on a ground ball to Tyree. Avery Morrow lined into a 6-4 double play, as Waller snagged a liner and flipped it to Brady Weiskopf at second, doubling off Groff.

Seth Johanning caught Eli Klenke trying to steal second, ending Union’s threat in the sixth inning. Union again missed an opportunity in the seventh. Reed reached on an error to lead off. He stole second and went to third when Curnutte flied out to right. Craft again turned away the middle of Union’s order. He struck out Fleming, then got a groundout from Groff.

Like Craft, Reed was able to extinguish Sullivan’s threats. He pitched around a leadoff single from Matthew Tolliver in the first and stranded him at third by getting Blake Bell to fly out. He sat down eight straight before Bell and Waller hit back-to-back singles in the fourth. Mike Kraus grounded out to keep the game scoreless.

In the fifth, McKinney led off with a single and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt from Weiskopf. Reed struck out Johanning and got a groundout from Tolliver to avoid damage. Blankenship led off the sixth with an infield single, but he was erased on a pickoff. Reed struck out Tyree and induced a grounder from Bell.