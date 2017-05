Home » Latest News » May 31 Issue Of Sullivan Independent News Will Be In Two Sections

Due to circumstances outside of our control, the Sullivan Independent News will be printed in two sections this week. The sections also will be out of order.

The “A” and “C” sections will be printed together. The “B” and “D” sections will be printed together.

There were issues at the printing press that led to this outcome and we apologize in advance for any confusion.