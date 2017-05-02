Home » Bourbon » Look What’s New At The Park Pavilion

The extension facet for the fundraising is the Memorials and Honorarium wall at the pavilion shelter house. The first of the plaques were installed. The volunteers pictured helped to get the first round of plaques installed. Stop up to the park and take a look at the wall. Anyone donating $500 or more in memory or honor of a loved one will find their name on a 10×8 stainless steel plaque. This facet will continue to be an avenue of fundraising for park improvements. You can mail your requests to the BCDC Park Project, P.O. Box 782, Bourbon, MO 65441. Or you can contact any board member. All donations are tax deductible.

Phase I of playground and park improvements is coming along nicely. At the Park Board Commission meeting on Apr. 18, 2017 the members were updated on the progress of assembling and installing the new piece of playground equipment. This should be installed before school is out. The board also discussed purchasing another swing and making improvements to the walking trail. The Park Board is continuing to accept donations of any size for the park improvements.

Members of the Bourbon Park Board Commission are: Steve and Brenda Pasch, Sally Ann Sewald, Marilyn Wallis, Brenda Armstrong, Evelyn Eaton, Bob and Francie Rohrer

P.S. The city park is a great place for family gatherings, reunions, and just fun outside activities. There a variety of playground pieces, slide, swings, basketball court, a walking trail as well as shelter picnic areas. Please call City Hall, 573-732-5550, if you need to reserve the shelter house for your event.