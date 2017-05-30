Home » Sullivan » Kids Bowl Free Program At Sullivan Bowl

This summer, registered kids ages 15 and under can pay a one-time fee and bowl two free games Monday through Friday at Sullivan Bowl through the Kids Bowl Free program.

Parents can sign their children up at www.kidsbowlfree.com, search bowling centers by state and look for Sullivan Bowl & Family Fun Center. Kids must still pay for their shoes.

Sullivan Bowl owner Alex Ockrassa said the program is a fun way to keep kids active during the summer.

This is the third year for Kids Bowl Free at Sullivan and Ocrkassa said they are hoping to increase the turnout.

“The first year was so-so,” he said. “Last year we did really well…about tripled. This year, we’re hoping it’s bigger. We’ve been passing out cards and going to schools.”

The program began on May 22 and runs through August.